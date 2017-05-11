Tanzania: No Room for Error As Vodacom Premier League Nears Climax

Photo: Mohamed Mambo/Daily News

Tanzania Prisons goalkeeper, Aaron Kalambo catches the ball headed by Young Africans striker Amis Tambwe during their Mainland Premier League encounter at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Yanga won 2-0.

A lot will be at stake this weekend as the eventful Vodacom Premier League edges closer to its conclusion.

Hardly two games left until the end of the 2016/17 campaign and it is already crystal clear that the coveted crown will go to either Young Africans or Simba SC.

It is a two-horse race and the difference in points between the country's iconic clubs promises a tantalising contest for the title.

The two heavyweights are level on points. They have so far garnered 62, however, Yanga relish at the summit courtesy of their superior goal difference. Yanga, the defending champions, have played 27 matches, scoring 54 goals while conceding 12 only. They boast the meanest defence in the 16-team league.

Simba have played one more match and have so far smashed in 46 goals while conceding 15. They have the second best defence.

With a +11 goal deference and a game in hand, Yanga are being considered as the champions in waiting.

It will be their third league title in a row.

The run-in

However, what promises to be a nerve-wracking end to the league, may be cut short tomorrow should tenacious Stand United pull off a victory over Simba at the National Stadium.

Yanga now have Mbeya City, Toto Africans and Mbao FC while Simba will wind up their season with games against Stand United and Mwadui FC, both from Shinyanga.

Both sides need a flawless finish, but Yanga can afford to lose one match and still run away with the title. They need six points only to add silverware to their trophy-laden cabinet. Even as past records may not count in modern football, Yanga look overwhelmingly favourites to bag maximum points from Mbeya City and Toto African. The two teams have never beaten Yanga at the National Stadium while Mbao, who lost 3-0 in the first round, are expected to give the champions a run for their money.

Stand United and Mwadui used to trouble Simba, but both sides have had run-of-the-mill displays in the third quarter of the season. This means Simba are odds-on favourites to rack up the points at stake on home ground. For Yanga, winning the league is imperative considering that it is the only route to Caf competitions especially after being dumped out of the Federation Cup by Mbao FC recently.

Simba are in contention for both titles, thus they have a big chance of securing their ticket to either the African Champions League or Confederation Cup.

Survival battle

At the other end of the table, JKT Ruvu have already dropped to the First Division League after 28 outings. The remaining matches are a mere formality for them.

Majimaji and Toto African complete the list of teams in the relegation zone. They tie on 29 points after winning their matches last weekend.

Nonetheless, with six points to fight for, both can avoid the drop by a whisker.

Six more teams are in danger of joining JKT Ruvu to the less lucrative league next season. They are Ndanda FC (30 points), Mbao FC (30), Tanzania Prisons (31), African Lyon (31), Ruvu Shooting (33) and Mbeya City (33).

Golden boot

With another goal against Kagera Sugar on Tuesday, Simon Msuva both thrust Yanga back to the summit, and also pushed himself to the top of the scoring chart.

Msuva leads the chart with 13 goals followed by Abdulrahman Musa of Ruvu Shooting with 12. In the third place, Yanga's Zambian striker Obrey Chirwa ties with Shiza Kichuya of Simba on 11 goals.