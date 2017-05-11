The national amateur boxing team's participation in this year's Africa Confederation Championships and East Africa Championships hangs in the balance.

With the continental championships nearly two weeks away, the Boxing Federation of Tanzania (BFT) is yet to raise Sh46 million for the competition.

Tanzania is among countries that have confirmed their participation in the championship opening on May 27 in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

The BFT secretary general, Makore Mashaga, admitted yesterday that they were racing against time to raise the money for the nine-day event.

According to Mashaga, they also need at least Sh10 million for local boxers' participation in the East Africa Championships in Kampala, Uganda later this month.

"We need Sh56 million to facilitate the boxers' smooth preparations and participation in both Congo Brazzaville and Kampala championships," the BFT official revealed in an interview yesterday.

Elaborating, Mashaga said the money was meant to foot return air tickets to Brazzaville and accommodation costs for the boxers, coaches and officials who will accompany the team.

"We've approached a number of institutions and individuals for financial support, but none of them has so far responded positively.

"If all goes well, they will report at camp next week under the tutelage trainer Mussa Benjamini Oyombi," he added.

Already BFT has unveiled a 20-member squad for the championships, including those who competed in the national championships recently.

The boxers are Herman Richard (light flyweight), Ibrahim Abdallah and George Constantino (flyweight); Ezra Paulo (bantam), Ismail Galiatano and King Lucas (light weight).

The list also has are Said Ramadhan, Haruna Hussein (welter), Selemani Kidunda (middle), Yusuf Changarawe (light heavy), Haruna Swanga (heavyweight), Mhina Morris and Alex Sitta (super heavyweight).

Also in the squad are five female boxers namely Sara Andrew, Grace Joseph, Siwatu Eliuta, Sarafina James and Aliskunda Jonas.