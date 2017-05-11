11 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Reaffirms Its Commitment to Implement Water Policy

By Athuman Mtulya

Dodoma — The government has reassured wananchi that it is still committed towards the implementation of water policy, which, among other things, aims at making sure that people access water services within 400 meters from their houses.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa, when responding to a question by Mr Zuberi Kuchauka (Liwale-CUF) during the question session to the PM on Thursday.

In his question Mr Kuchauka asked, "We have a water policy of making people access water services within 400 metres from their houses, we're yet to achieve this, what is the government doing to resolve it?"

Responding, the PM said the government was still committed to implementing the policy, however, admitting that the main challenge facing the government was limited water sources and financial resources.

