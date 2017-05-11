Tanzania: Bonus to Teachers Improve Learning - Twaweza

Dar es Salaam — Recent study has shown that bonus paid on top of teachers' salaries can help improve learning outcomes.

This has been figured from a two-year trial coordinated by Twaweza in collaboration with Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) and Innovations for Poverty Actions (IPA) in a project dubbed 'KiuFunza' implemented in 200 schools across 21 districts in Tanzania.

Over Sh250 million were paid as bonus to Kiswahili and Mathematics teachers as well as head teachers and Twaweza discovered that in schools were incentives were given 48,042 pupils managed to learn more than their peers in schools which received no incentives.

"Working with IPA has shown that teacher bonuses can improve learning outcomes and although learning is driven by a complex range of factors, we have shown, through rigorous scientific research, that the combination of motivation and accountability can yield good results for children. We have concrete evidence of what works to ensure that children learn," said Twaweza Executive Director, Mr Aidan Eyakuze.

Mr Eyakuze added that Twaweza chose to focus on teacher incentives for the first and second phases of 'KiuFunza' because of the evidence from around the world which shows that teacher effort can have a significant impact on learning outcomes considering that teacher motivation and accountability are lacking in the country.