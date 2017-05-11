Tanzania: Mbowe Demands Feedback On IPTL and EPA Investigation Reports

Dar es Salaam — The government has been asked to respond to the resolutions suggested by the parliament on scandals that shook the nation, including that of Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and Independent Power Tanzania Limited (IPTL).

The Leader of the Opposition Camp in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, asked the Prime Minister this during the question and answer session in the parliament.

"I want to know why it has taken you so long to give us reports on scandals which the parliament asked the government to investigate," he asked the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa.

In his response, the premier said that the government was still working on their recommendations. "We cannot bring the report which has no enough details, we are still carrying out our investigations in various ministries," he replied.