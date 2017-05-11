11 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mbowe Demands Feedback On IPTL and EPA Investigation Reports

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The government has been asked to respond to the resolutions suggested by the parliament on scandals that shook the nation, including that of Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and Independent Power Tanzania Limited (IPTL).

The Leader of the Opposition Camp in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, asked the Prime Minister this during the question and answer session in the parliament.

"I want to know why it has taken you so long to give us reports on scandals which the parliament asked the government to investigate," he asked the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa.

In his response, the premier said that the government was still working on their recommendations. "We cannot bring the report which has no enough details, we are still carrying out our investigations in various ministries," he replied.

Tanzania

Misery As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across the Country

The ongoing rain has continued to wreak havoc across the country with reports that some people have fled to churches and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.