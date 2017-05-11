11 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kwara House of Assembly Passes Disability Bill Into Law

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — The Kwara House of Assembly yesterday passed the People with Disabilities Bill into law to, among other things, protect the rights of physically challenged persons in the state and give them more opportunities like other persons.

The bill, sponsored by Aishat lbrahim (APC, Ilorin East Constituency), was passed after the house considered its features at the committee of the whole which lasted less than an hour.

The Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad, directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Muhammed Katsina to produce a clean copy of the bill for Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed assent.

