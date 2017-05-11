Tanzania: Vodacom, Partner Support Lindi School Girls

About 2,000 girl students in Lindi Region have been supported to stay in schools and restore their confidence during menstruation this year thanks to 'Hakuna Wasichoweza,' a girls' empowerment project run by Vodacom and T-Marc.

According to a report that was recently released by Vodacom Tanzania Foundation in collaboration with T-Marc, as of March this year a total of 1946 students in Lindi Region have benefited from the project by gaining knowledge on menstrual hygiene education management.

"This has helped thousands of girl students in Lindi region to stay in school even during their menstruation as they now have a better understanding of how to properly take care of themselves during this period, and the education that we provide them with enlighten them on handling their menstrual hygiene," said Sandra Oswald, Grants Manager for Vodacom Tanzania Foundation.

Oswald noted that, apart from the menstrual hygiene education, the project also provides free sanitary pads to girls who come from poor families and hence could not afford to purchase the pads.

"In the course of 2017, that is up until March this year we have distributed 7400 packets of sanitary pads to eligible girls in Lindi Region, and this has helped to reduce truancy among girls to a tremendous extent," said Oswald.

Giving her account, one of the many beneficiaries of 'Hakuna Wasichoweza' project, a fourteen-year-old girl, Riziki Athuman, a standard VII student at Tandangongoro Primary School in Lindi Region said she was proud of the menstrual education she has acquired from the project, noting that she now manages to take good care of herself.

"The education that I have received from this project is quite unique as I am now smart enough to maintain my personal hygiene unlike previously when I wasn't aware of the importance of personal hygiene especially during my menstrual days," she said.

The overall goal of 'Hakuna Wasichoweza' project supported by Vodacom Tanzania Foundation is to improve the education standard of young girls by reducing truancy through provision of menstrual hygiene education and distribution of sanitary pads to underprivileged girls.

Last year, the project focused on young girls in Mtwara Region whereas thousands of school girls benefited from the initiative