Tanzania: Banks Urged to Finance Research

Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango has urged financial institutions to set aside dedicated windows to support applied research in higher learning institutions to contribute to the industrialization agenda.

The Minister noted in Dar es Salaam yesterday that research findings were vital to enhance industrial productivity, and said good quality research leading into innovations and high-tech industries more often require hefty investment.

"Let me assure you that the government on its part remains committed to setting aside one per cent of its annual budget to finance applied research and commercialization of the research outputs," remarked Dr Mpango while opening the 3rd Research Week Exhibitions at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

This year's Research Week Exhibitions which goes under the theme 'Research towards Industrialization and Middle Economy for Tanzania' aims at supporting the fifth phase government main agenda of industrialization.

Dr Mpango commended UDSM for the decision to dedicate this year's Research Week Exhibitions to showcase the university's research capacity and capability to support industries to grow and thrive in the world of fierce competition, urging other research institutions to emulate it.

According to UDSM Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, among the objectives of Research Week Exhibitions is to enable diverse groups of researchers from UDSM to share scholarly and creative research work and develop further research and scholarly innovations.

"The event provides researchers with a platform to showcase research results for awareness building, knowledge exchange and outreach to the community," said the UDSM Vice Chancellor in a speech read on his behalf by the university's Deputy Vice-Chancellor-Academic Prof Florens Luoga.

Prof Mukandala pointed out that the annual event is organized at two levels namely the constituent Colleges level and university level and that it's an avenue to promote the UDSM's research and innovation agenda.

The UDSM Vice Chancellor-Research, Prof Cuthbert Kimambo, said this year's event will witness colleges, faculties and schools with outstanding research projects in the exhibitions awarded, saying about 70 projects will be showcased in the event.

The don observed that the annual event, which will end on Friday, will provide an opportunity for forging partnerships with public and private organizations nationally and globally.