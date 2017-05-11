East Africa: Bid to Upgrade East African Community Education Sector

East African Community (EAC) education experts and academicians are meeting in Dar es Salaam to brainstorm on how to advance the quality of education in higher learning institutions.

Participants in the 7th Annual Forum of the EA Higher Education Quality Assurance Network (EAQAN) are drawn from the regional bloc's member states ‑ Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and host Tanzania. In attendance, too, are representatives from donor partners and visiting guests from West Africa.

The Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, urged the delegates to deliberate incisively on challenges facing higher learning institutions across the region, which have impacted negatively on the quality of graduates, compared to the market demand.

Prof Ndalichako, whose speech was read on read on her behalf by her Permanent Secretary Dr Leonard Akwilapo, noted that the challenges include the pressure precipitated by the consistently rising number of students seeking higher education.

"This challenge is compounded by limited human resources with requisite qualifications to teach in our universities. It is therefore important for you to deliberate on these challenges which have a negative impact on the type of graduates we produce," she explained.

She commended the choice of the theme 'Sharing experiences of 10 years of quality enhancement in East African higher education', noting that the discussion would enable the sector to reflect on how it was faring.

The minister underscored the importance of ensuring that the principles and guidelines for quality assurance and other related instruments were operational, as the EAC states inched towards declare the region a common higher education area.

She explained that the setup would enable national higher education and training systems to operate and be guided by a common regional framework. Under the framework, she further explained, curriculum, certification and accreditation of institutions of higher learning would be harmonized.

To be harmonised, too, would be academic and professional verification, quality of education and training. "Essentially, this common higher education area will facilitate and enable the mobility of students, teachers and promote free movement of labour, people and services," she noted.

The Executive Secretary of the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), Prof Alexander Lymbabajem said EAQAN had been instrumental in ensuring quality of higher education in the region through continuous engagement with stakeholders.