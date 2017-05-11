Tanzania: Translation Initiative Benefits Many Pupils

Dodoma — Dozens of young children in Dodoma and Morogoro regions are now benefiting from the English- Kiswahili textbooks translation programme, an initiative co-ordinated by the Korean International Co-operation Agency (Koica) and Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Kiswahili School.

The project, under the 'Tanzania ya Kesho' (Tomorrow's Tanzania) banner, seeks to improve literacy, helping young students to become regular library users and significantly increase availability of English translated books in regional libraries.

Tanzania ya Kesho Librarian Ms Ja Young told 'Daily News' that the programme, which kicked off in Dodoma last week, attracted a number of school-age children to learn books.

"The only problem is that most people do not even know the location of the library. We are training librarians to effectively attend clients and put the library in order," she said. She added that since it was officially opened, the number of children visiting libraries has increased.

"We recorded a staggering 30 children last Saturday. Technically the regional library has allowed Saturday to be free for the general public to use the facility," she told 'Daily News'. A similar programme is being implemented in Morogoro region.

In addition to training and translating English textbooks into Kiswahili, the programme is impacting on local librarians with library rules and helping organise physical activities. Dodoma Librarian Ms Veronica Francis, who is also attending the training, says the programme has helped understand the best practices to attend to the customers, specially, the children.

"Organising books was a bit challenging, but now we are happy to say that our shelves are well organized, thanks to the programme," she noted.

Tanzania has dramatically expanded primary schooling, achieving close to universal enrolment.

But too many children fail to attain proficiency in early grade reading and math. Figures show that one in four children in primary schools in the country lack literacy and numeracy skills.