East Africa: TMEA Opens Doors for Local Products to International Market

AS the government strives to improve, establish and revive industries, TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) is offering training to various local traders so that they can supply quality goods at both local and international level.

The TMEA Director for Tanzania, Mr John Ulanga, said recently that they were aiming at building capacity to local traders so that their products could meet international standards.

He said the company was doing everything in its capacity to ensure local products meet standards to compete in East Africa, Africa and in international markets, including those in Europe and United States. Mr Ulanga said TMEA conduct trainings on quality through various institutions such as TBC, TFDA and GS 1 on barcode for Tanzanian produced product.

"Our aim is to make sure products from Tanzania compete in various international markets, we are therefore training traders on how to maintain quality to face international standards," he said.

According to Mr Ulanga, TMEA offer trainings in different phases and that the biggest project well known as 'Women in Trade,' aim at building capacity for Tanzanian women in the business platform.

He said TMEA has allocated 12bn/- (5.3m/ US dollar) for the project, which aim at enabling women to improve their businesses and enable them to reach both local and international markets.

The TMEA boss said his office focus at offering training to women under the umbrella of Tanzania women chamber of Commerce (TWCC) "In the first phase women were trained on the best way to reach east Africa and other African countries' markets, this time around, we are looking forward to train women on how to compete and meet international business standards," he said.

TMEA is among institutions that strive to bring gender equality in doing businesses in the country. He said the study shows that 70 per cent of traders at various border are women.

According to Mr Ulanga, women face various obstacles in doing businesses, which include geographical, gender based problems, legal based hindrances and many other challenges.

"We are doing our best to resolve the situation and make sure women and Tanzania products are exported. He said TMEA has already provided 500m/- to TWCC for its activities including offering training on quality products.

The TWCC Chairperson, Ms Jaquline Mneney Maleko, invited women to attend trainings that are offered by TWCC under the support of TMEA. "I am asking my fellow women to always strive for entrepreneurship education," he said. He added an educated woman succeed more in business than those with low knowledge on the matter.

TWCC Director, Ms Nourine Mawalla, said many Tanzanian women have been working hard but their products lack market due to low standards. TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) is an aid-for-trade organisation established in 2010. Its main aim is to promote economic development in all East Africa Community (EAC) states by supporting trade facilitation.

TMEA phase one was implemented from 2010 to 2017 with a budget of US$560 million.

TMEA will implement Strategy 2 from 2017 to 2023. Phase Two will focus on reducing barriers to trade and improving business competitiveness for trade.

Implementation of Strategy 2 will result in 2.6 million fewer people living in poverty in the region and almost 2.9 million additional jobs in East Africa by 2023.