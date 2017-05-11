11 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: Deeper Emphasis Laid On Digital Africa Goal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Works, Transport and Communications Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, is representing President John Magufuli at a two-day forum dubbed "Transform Africa Summit 2017" in Kigali, Rwanda.

In a statement issued by the Ministry's Communication Unit yesterday, the forum brings together global and regional leaders and experts to discuss new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa's on-going digital revolution.

"In the meeting, Prof Mbarawa will get an opportunity to give a presentation on the country's level of achievements and challenges on the information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure investment.

Areas to be covered include the development of policy and guidelines which are used in supervision of the sector, with a goal of boosting the country's economy in partnership with other nations," the statement noted.

According to the programme of the forum, the summit is geared at enabling member states to become more competitive, open and innovative smart economies, with favourable business environment and leveraging ICT innovations.

The first Transform Africa Summit was held in Kigali on October 28 to 31, 2013. It culminated in the adoption of the Smart Africa Manifesto that aims to put ICT at the centre of national socioeconomic development agenda of member states. The plan is to improve access to ICT, especially broadband.

The manifesto calls on the countries to improve accountability, efficiency and openness through ICT, especially advanced technologies in telecommunication, to put private sector first, and to leverage ICT for sustainable development.

This third edition of Transform Africa Summit, hosted Rwandan President Paul Kagame, is aimed to bring together Heads of State and Government, First Ladies, Ministers and Government officials in ICT and related sectors, finance, health, education and energy.

Africa

Seychelles Withdraws Candidate for UN World Tourism Post

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi's campaign for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.