Tanzania/Gabon: Serengeti Boys Matches to Come Live On DStv

Nation Under-17 football team, Serengeti Boys, matches in the upcoming Africa Youth Championship (AYC) finals will be live on DStv, allowing millions of Tanzanians enjoy the full tournaments scheduled to take place in Gabon from Saturday to May 28th 2017.

By being available via the affordable DStv package of DStv Bomba at 19,975/-, the AYC is expected to dominate the sports atmosphere in the country, as many Tanzanians do hope that Serengeti Boys will perform well in the games, taking into consideration huge investment put by several stakeholders to support the team.

MultiChoice Tanzania Managing Director Maharage Chande, said the finals will be available on DStv through channel 209-SuperSport9 and 233-SuperSport Select, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment for all DStv subscribers.

He said the fact that the matches will also be available on their most affordable and one of the favourite packages amongst Tanzanians - DStv Bomba, soccer fans will get a better chance to watch and support their heroes - Serengeti Boys as they represent the nation in this important tournament.

Considered as the best opportunity to qualify for the U-17 World Cup due later this year in India, Serengeti Boys will kick off their campaign on Tuesday, locking horns with defending champions Mali.

Pundits say Mali is a not-sofeared team taking into account the recent performance of Serengeti Boys. After its first match with Mali, Serengeti Boys' second battle will be with Angola on the 18th before facing the West African Niger on 21st.

Tanzanians have high hopes on the team and a combination of players like Nickson Kababage, Shaaban Ada and Kelvin Nashon is expected to give the team nothing less, but a pleasant win in their first match against Mali.

The biennial international youth football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for players aged 17 and below, will see the top four teams qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

The tournament was originally set to take place in Madagascar from April 2 to 16th, this year. However, CAF Executive Committee decided on January 12th 2017 to withdraw the hosting rights from Madagascar following reports of the CAF inspection teams.

On February 3rd 2017, Gabon was selected as the new hosts. Gabon replaced Madagascar due to their selection as the new hosts.

Serengeti Boys replaced Congo after a Congolese player failed to turn up for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging test, while Mali were cleared to compete after their suspension was lifted by FIFA on 28 April 2017.

Other qualifiers are Angola, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea and Niger.