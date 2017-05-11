Two people have been reported dead in Dar es Salaam following downpour that is pounding the city, the police confirmed yesterday.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Simon Sirro, speaking to reporters, mentioned the deceased as Alice Genadi, a resident of Goran Suka area, who died after falling into a toilet pit.

Commander Sirro said another body of unidentified person was found at Golan Kimbiji in Kigamboni on Tuesday, with the death linked to strong wind that affected six houses as it rained.

In another incident, the police have arrested 23-year old Lewis Mbise over alleged illegal possessions of a Luger pistol, with registration number C 4122 and 13 rounds of ammunitions. The suspect was arrested at Mbezi Magari Saba area last week, the RPC said.

"In preliminary interrogation, the suspect admitted to have used the handgun in several crimes, including breaking into his father's house and robbing 800,000/-. Investigation continues to establish if the gun was reported lost by anybody," he said.

Meanwhile, Commander Sirro said the police are holding Juma Kong'wa (33) and Senei Bass (36), over alleged possession of six pieces of ivory tusks. The suspects were arrested last Monday at Chanika Zingiwa area and they so far remain in custody to await investigations.

The police too have arrested three suspects, accused of aiding the leaking of National Form Six Examination papers at Chang'ombe Secondary School in Temeke municipality, last week.

Commander Sirro named the suspects as two teachers, Musa Elius (35) and Innocent Mrutu (33) and a student, Ritha Mosha. They were reportedly found trying to leak the chemistry examination paper.

The police, in collaboration with an officer from the National Examinations Council (NEC), Mr Aron Mweteni facilitated the arrest. "The suspects were found with pieces of papers that had questions and answers to chemistry paper that was written on that day," said the zonal commander.