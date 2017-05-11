Liberia: CDC On Resignation Spree

As the October 10, 2017 general and presidential elections draws closer, high wave of resignations by politicians from one political parties to another have become the order of the day.

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), like many other political parties is experiencing a mass exodus of people leaving their party for a new political home to other political institutions.

Recently, the CDC lost its vice chair of the governing council, Amb. Nathaniel Barnes followed by its deputy secretary general for press and publicity, Menipakei Dumoe.

Dumoe in a resignation letter issued Wednesday, May 10, 2017 announced his departure from the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) as its Secretary General and the CDC as its deputy secretary general for press and public affairs.

"This letter is to formally resign my position of Secretary General of the Liberia People Democratic Party, my membership of the party and by extension my membership and title of Deputy Secretary General and Public Affairs of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)," Dumoe stated in a communication sent to the party.

Dumoe who begin a member of the CDC through the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) as a result of the merger has also resigned from the LPDP as secretary general of the party.

According to a resignation letter of which copy is in the possession of the paper quotes Dumoe as saying that his decision to leave the CDC was based on the lack of faith in the current political direction the CDC is being led into and his inability to change said direction.

"This action is necessitated by my lack of faith in the current political direction the CDC is being led in and my inability to change same. I have finally surrounded to the hardliners within the coalition," Dumoe noted in his resignation letter.

In furtherance, Dumoe indicated that he was grateful for the opportunity given him by the coalition and others in the party to serve in such high levels of leadership, thus he will forever remain grateful for what he gained through serving.

However, Dumoe has wished the coalition success in the upcoming October 10 elections in their political endeavor. Meanwhile, credible information reaching this paper revealed that Dumoe is on his way to opposition Liberty Party (LP), noting that he would be addressing a live press conference today, May 11, 2017 at the headquarters of the Liberty in Congo town.