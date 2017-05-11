Liberia: 'No Sidestepping of Code of Conduct'

In spite of the strong opposition in some political and social camps over the actualization of the code of conduct, light-minded Liberians are digging into the heels, insisting that the instrument is abide by at all cost.

At least, this is the view and position of Superintendent Samuel Brown of Bomi County, when he shared his thoughts on the issue which others see as a national Catch-22.

Mr. Brown, the longest serving superintendent in this government, said there should be no sidestepping of the legal instrument proffered by the national legislature and sanctioned by the Supreme Court, the final arbiter of justice in the land.

In his calculation, there should be no contestation about the implementation of the Code of Conduct because it is sanctioned by all legally recognized actors such as the Legislature and the Supreme Court.

The 1986 Constitution gives the National Legislature all legal guarantees to make laws, while the Judiciary headed by the Supreme Court interprets what is structured as law.

"My position is that the Code of Conduct is a document that came from the lawmakers - maybe from the Governance Commission - that has been passed into law. It has become the law of the land, and it is something every one of us need to abide by," Supt. Brown said Wednesday in a chat with this paper in Tubmanburg. "When the Supreme Court comes out with a decision, it is decision and it becomes gospel to some extent. I think every one of us - not only the political leaders- but others who intend to contest elections -appointed officials - should abide it."

Those who the Code of Conduct holds, I think they should abide by it; if it comes from the Supreme Court, we must abide by it." According to the Bomi Superintendent, there is no need for others to pussyfoot on the implementation of the Code of Conduct and there is no to even embarrass themselves. "For now, let's live by it, abide by it and make sure it leaves it days," he emphasized.

A member of the ruling Unity Party, Mr. Brown said he has no intention for elected office during these national elections as he is not even qualified in keeping with the code of conduct.

Had it not been for the code of conduct which restricts appointed officials unless they resigned two years to any elections, he could have second thought from all indications given is immaculate records in the county.

As a member of the UP, he said "we support our candidate - the one the party has put out as candidate in person of Joseph Boakai." However, Supt. Brown insisted his activeness in politics in years to come will depend on what "we are told to do."

As a form of advice to current politicians or would-be politicians, he said "It's good to allow yourself to be grown into it; don't just want to go there, but allow people to advice so that you don't things wrongly." "We have a clear-cut and well defined role when it comes to politics."