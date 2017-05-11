Liberia: Lawmaker Rapes 13-Yr-Old Girl

Despite several legal instruments being put into motion to deter growing rape in the country, the menace remains unabatedly a serious threat, with officials of government adding 'insult to injury' by victimizing young girls instead of protecting them.

A case in point is the reported abuse of a girl by a member of the national legislature. The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection Wednesday expressed concern and condemned the recent alleged rape of a 13-yr-old girl by a member of the National Legislature from Grand Geed County.

The ministry in a statement did not name the concerned lawmaker, but said it has begun initiating a process of making contacts with the lawmaker and the family of the alleged rape victim in order to ascertain the facts around the matter.

It is not the first time a sitting lawmaker has been accused of rape, though the particular case in question was reportedly compromised. The Ministry has, however, said its attention has also been drawn to series of rape, domestic violence and child abuse incidences over the last few weeks.

According to it, these situations are worrisome and it has initiated processes along with the police and the justice system. Besides, the Ministry has announced that the situation of domestic violence involving one Esther Essay aged 30 who had her tongue cut off has been forwarded to the Circuit Court in Buchanan, Grand Bass County.

Madam Essay had her tongue cut doing a fight with her husband, Aloe Essay who has been reminded in prison awaiting prosecution. The ministry is following development to see the case reaches a logical conclusion and the victim be given justice.

On April 20, 2017, Alicia Tokpah of Ganta Nimba County had her eyes plugged off by her fiancée during a fight. The fiancée has been arrested by police and the case has been transferred from the Ganta Magisterial Court to the Saniquille Circuit Court in Nimba County.

The Ministry described the latest round of domestic violence as troubling and is therefore calling on the National Legislature to speedily pass in to Law the Domestic Violence Act so as to curtail the waves of domestic violence taking place across the country.

The ministry is also calling on all actors of domestic violence to join it in condemning the act and seek speedy justice. In a separate development, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has announced it has begun giving care along with partners to two 13 years old boys that suffered a major child abuse situation in the Paynesville area.

The boys who are twin Saah and Kollie Morris had their hands and parts of their bodies injured from boiling water by their aunty Sia Bono for allegedly stealing 150 Liberian Dollars.

OSIWA and EQUIP in collaboration with the Gender Ministry are currently providing care to the kids. The case is now at the Paynesville Magisterial court where their aunty Sia Bono is facing the law.