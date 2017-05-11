Liberia: CDC Ready for Battle

Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC standard bearer Senator George Weah says the Coalition is ready for the battle for the Executive Mansion, despite the CDC suffering exodus of partisans.

Weah has lost hundreds of partisans both to the governing Unity Party, the Liberty Party and other political parties here with the recent being former Ambassador Nathaniel Barnes.

The Coalition is a marriage involving his own Congress for Democratic Change, the former ruling National Patriotic Party of jailed ex-Liberian president Charles Ghankay Taylor, and Liberia People Democratic Party of criminally indicted ex-speaker Alex Tyler.

Speaking here on Wednesday, 10 May when he received the former national treasurer of the Liberty Party, Madam Nuwoeh Scott, barely 48 hours after she resigned from the LP, Sen. Weah says that the CDC is mentally, economically, politically, and socially prepared to battle any opponent for the Presidency in the October elections to emerge victorious.

Madam Scott also served executive secretary to Liberty Party standard bearer Cllr. Charles Brumskine. Beginning his comments with usual battle cries, which were strongly supported by members of the youth wing of the CDC, Weah notes: "We've fought many battles, we drawn none and we won all. These elections are another battle that we will engage with all our might and energy."

He says the impeding presidential election could be the last opportunity for the CDC, especially him as political leader for a party that is considered as 'grassroots movement' to come close to the presidency.

He explains that it is time for all Liberians, who called themselves CDCians to demonstrate their love for the party by identifying with the Coalition in very available means.

Also speaking, vice chairman for mobilization MulbahMorlu said that the CDC was created by God and anyone who wants to fight the party will meet the wrath of God.

Sounding like a gospel prelate, he says if God Almighty is for the poor and the CDC is a party of the downtrodden, then God is a CDCian and He will stand with the party in tough political times, especially when it struggling to obtain state power.

Morlu notes that the coming of the former Liberty Party official is a clear indication that more big names are on their way the CDC in coming weeks. Later, Madam Nuwoeh Scott said, her coming to the party is an added strength to the women wing of the CDC.

Her resignation from the LP was characterized by the tearing down of party posters, stickers, emblem and license plate after she lost a slot for representative seat.

Madam Scott said that the warm reception accorded her is a clear message that the CDC has a special place for women, if given the Presidency, adding that since entering politics, she had never seen such love and attention shown her.