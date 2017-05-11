Liberia: Gboyo Hits Nimba

A 52-year-old man from Nimba County electoral district#9 has been found dead near the St. John River between Bong and Nimba counties with several body parts reportedly missing.

The late Patrick Saye, a father of four, had left his home town, Beneakain in Yarwime-mehnson District for the farm. Family sources told our Nimba County correspondent that the deceased usually went ahead on the farm before his wife and children followed him subsequently.

According to the family, the late Patrick also used to cross the St. John River into Bong County to visit a friend, whom they thought he had gone to visit, but never returned until his remains were discovered recently. According to family sources, after waiting three days without seeing their late father and husband, they launched a search for him, which led to discovery of his dead body recently.

The mysterious death of the late Patrick Saye has generated concern among family members and residents with the former protesting that the body will not be interred until traditional rites are performed to establish the cause of death. His death in the county brings to four the number of citizens from the same town, who had died under mysterious circumstances with body parts missing.

Of recent, a man drowned in the St. John River in the same area, but his remains were found less than 24 hours. There have been no arrests so far in connection with the deaths. Few days ago, the body of a 36 years old ObediahLormie was found with body parts missing.

The deceased hailed from Graie Township along the Saclepea-Tappita highway, and had gone to visit his senior brother, a businessman in Dubazon Town, Kparblee administrative district.

Remains of the late ObediahLormie were discovered near a bridge with parts allegedly extracted. No arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of these individuals. The situation has created panic among citizens with reports that women no longer go along on their farms.