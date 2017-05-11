Liberia: Mother of Triplet Appeals for Help

A 27-year-old mother of triplet in Grand Kru County is calling on national government and humanitarian organizations for assistance for the survival of her kids.

Speaking to the NewDawn on Wednesday, May 10th, in Sasstown, Grand Kru County, Madam Cecelia Weufree, who gave birth to a triplet in November, 2016, is appealing for financial assistance, lamenting that her current economic status cannot enable her to care for the babies and they risk dying.

The subsistence farmer gave birth to three girls the Dr. Doemu Nimely Memorial Hospital in Sasstown, Jroa Statutory District. She has been struggling with the infants from the day of their birth.

The mother of the six months old triplets says she is finding it difficult these days despite all efforts by her and her poor husband to provide their kids. "We hardly find food to eat and I am breastfeeding three kids, which is very dangerous to my health and the kids too, so I am calling on people to please help me", she pleads.

Appearing very hungry and exhausted, she says initially after giving birth to the triplet, some residents came to her aid, but presently no one wants to see her or even help in catering to the kids.

"I am just praying for God to send someone to come to my aid to save the lives of these kids because I do not know whether they will become President, Minister, or hold other positions in government that will serve Liberia, so I am praying for God to save their lives.