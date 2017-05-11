Malawi: Amplify the Truth! U.S. Gospel Hip-Hop Star Invades Lilongwe On Saturday

US gospel rapper Da' T.R.U.T.H, who is currently in the country, says he is set and looking forward to an energetic and inspiring performance on Saturday, 13th May at Gateway Mall Car Park in Lilongwe.

The Holy Hip Hop artist, who arrived on Monday, proceeded to Nkhota Kota on Tuesday where he held a youths and children interaction session at Nkhota Kota cultural centre.

"We are here in Nkhota Kota to hang with the kids and speak life into them. These children are facing a lot of unique challenges ranging from forced marriages and forced labour to prostitution. The good news is that there are organizations like Plan Malawi and Timveni that are making a difference. I feel honoured to be part of this project," T.R.U.T.H said.

The event themed "Amplify the truth" is an activity that Timveni Child and Youth Media Organization is implementing namely "Amplifying Children's voices through participation" project which is funded by Plan International Malawi.

"The main objective of the project is to ensure that issues concerning children and young people are highlighted and taken into consideration using songs as powerful tools that can and will reach out to people in different settings," said Timveni Public Relations Officer Ernest Makanda.

He added that the thematic areas which were identified are youth and economic empowerment, child labour, child marriages, education and child trafficking.

"The issues raised were incorporated in four songs that identified urban artists who produced them. A multimedia package was produced and shared to different partners and media houses.

"Through the project, Timveni has engaged children and youths in Plan international Malawi's impact areas of Mzimba, Kasungu, Lilongwe and Mulanje where they expressed their views on thematic areas that the project is addressing," Makanda explained.

Speaking at the Nkhota Kota event, singer Sangie urged the youths to focus on their goals and refrain from immoral behaviours.

"You can be whoever you want to be if you stay focus. It won't be a smooth ride to success. There will be obstacles along the way. Refrain from immoral behaviours, work hard and don't forget to pray," the "Mayi wa N'gwilo" hit maker said.

Other activities during the event included music performances from international artists Da T.R.U.T.H, Lilly Million and the Amplified Movement 2016's Faith Mussa, Sangie, KBG, Janta, ITS FRIDAY, Kelly Kay and Kim.