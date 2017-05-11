Namibia: Young Journalists Don't Know Geingob - Tweya

Photo: The Namibian

The executive chairperson of the Namibia Media Trust, Gwen Lister, President Hage Geingob and Editors' Forum of Namibia chairperson Joseph Ailonga.

IN A rambling speech at the official World Press Freedom Day commemorative event yesterday, information minister Tjekero Tweya charged that young journalists reported on President Hage Geingob from an ignorant perspective.

Tweya made the statements while introducing Geingob as the main speaker at the event in Windhoek, and used the platform to praise-sing for Geingob.

Apart from praising the President, Tweya said young journalists were reporting about Geingob while they did not really know much about him.

Earlier in the programme, the editor of Swaziland's The Nation magazine, Bheki Makhubu, said while being interviewed by Namibia Media Trust's (NMT) executive director Gwen Lister that the quality of journalism has been impacted by newsrooms being emptied of experienced journalists. Tweya latched onto this while introducing Geingob, claiming that the youthfulness of Namibian newsrooms was having an impact on reporting quality.

Tweya, who has a tetchy relationship with journalists and does not miss an opportunity to criticise the media, made the statements in the wake of last week's release of the latest World Press Freedom Index rankings from Reporters Without Borders, in which Namibia has dropped seven places in the world, from 17th to 24th, while still maintaining its number one ranking in Africa.

Tweya said while some people were saying the President did not have knowledge of what he spoke about, Geingob is educated, knowledgeable and experienced enough to know what he's saying. "He is not a man who started yesterday; he's groomed by the system, and he knows what he's talking about," Tweya stated.

Rambling on about Geingob's academic achievements, the minister added that while people said Swapo hated intellectuals, the party in fact was home to many intellectuals, including the President. Furthermore, Tweya reminded those who thought Geingob did not understand the country's Constitution that the President in fact chaired the Constituent Assembly which drafted it.

In a bit of political spin while chronologising Geingob's life, Tweya claimed that the President "took a break" from government shortly after the turn of the century to pursue private interests, when in fact Geingob had been unceremoniously fired by former President Sam Nujoma as Prime Minister.

In a veiled rebuke of Tweya, Geingob, who got up and walked to the stage while Tweya was still talking, said the minister was trying to over-praise him.