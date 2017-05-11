Liberia: Gender On Rape, Domestic Violence

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says it attention has been drawn to series of rape, domestic violence and child abuse incidences over the last few weeks.

The Ministry in a release said these situations are worrisome and it has initiated processes along with the police and the justice system.

The Ministry said however, it is seriously concerned and condemnedthe recent alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl by a member of the National Legislature from Grand Gedeh County.

The Ministry said it has begun initiating a process of making contacts with the lawmaker and the family of the alleged rape victim in order to ascertain the facts around the matter.

The Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry release has also announced that the situation of domestic violence involving one Esther Essay, aged 30, who had her tongue cut off, has been forwarded to the Circuit Court in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Madam Essay's tongue was cut off during a fight with her husband, Aloe Essay, who has been reminded in prison awaiting prosecution.

The ministry is following development to see a logical conclusion of the matter.

On April 20, 2017, Alicia Tokpah of Ganta, Nimba County, had her eyes plugged off by her fiancée during a fight.

The fiancée has been arrested by police and the case has been transferred from the Ganta Magisterial Court to the Sanniquellie Circuit Court in Nimba County.

The Ministry described the latest round of domestic violence as troubling and is therefore calling on the National Legislature to speedily pass into law the Domestic Violence Act to curtail the waves of domestic violence taking place across the country.