Liberia: Brumskine's Aide Joins CDC

A day following her resignation from Liberty Party (LP), Nuwoe Scott has joined the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Nuwoe was the former Liberty Party National Treasurer and Executive Secretary to LP's Standard Bearer, Charles Brumskine.

At an elaborate ceremony Wednesday at CDC Headquarters, Madam Nuwoe bragged of being an asset who would ensure that CDC gets victory in Montserrado County Electoral District # 4.

She intends to contest the district representative seat during the October 2017 elections. The district is being represented by Henry Fahnbullah of the ruling Unity Party.

Nuwoe promised that the CDC will win the district. She also noted that she is not only a voice, but a force to reckon within the district.

"I am now a member of the CDC. I will turn district # 4 to CDC. We fear no name or tribe in the district," she said.

She said CDC has made history and described herself as a fighter who is certain of victory in district # 4.

In remarks, CDC Standard Bearer, Senator George Weah lauded Nuwoe for deciding to join the coalition and assured her that the party would canvass for her in the district during the October elections.

Sen. Weah said Nuwoe is now a member of CDC,as such, the party would do all in its power to provide her with maximum security.

He claimed that people would go after her as a result of her resignation from LP.

Sen. Weah said the Constitution supports Nuwoe's decision to associate with any political party of her choice.

The welcome ceremony attracted CDC Vice Standard Bearer, Jewel Howard Taylor, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh and members of the party's Legislative Caucus.