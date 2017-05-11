Liberia: Another CDC Official Quits

Barely a week following the resignation of former Liberia's Ambassador to the United States Dr. Nathaniel Barnes from the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC), another senior official has resigned from the party.

Mr. Menipakei Dumoe, Secretary General for Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) and Deputy Secretary General for Press and Public Affairs of CDC Wednesday resigned his positions and membership.

In his letter of resignation addressed to Rep. Moses Y. Kollie, Chairman of LPDP, Dumoe said his decision is a result of what he calls "lack of faith in the current political direction that CDC is being led in and my inability to change same. I have finally surrounded to the hardliners within the coalition."

Continuing, the former LPDP Chief Scribe said "I am grateful for the opportunity given me by you and others in the party to serve at such high level of leadership and will remain forever grateful to you for the benefits I gained from serving alongside you, the political leader who I considered a father, and the rest of the wonderful partisans of LPDP and the CDC."