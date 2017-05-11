Liberia: LEC to Connect Schools, Others

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC has launched a campaign to connect universities, high schools and religious institutions to the national electricity grid.

According to a release, LEC said the schools and religious institutions electricity project is part of the entity's flagship project to improve the learning environment in schools and to create a conducive environment for worshipers at their places of worship.

According to the release, the campaign is in fulfillment of the LEC management's commitment of ensuring that every sector of the country has access to reliable and affordable electricity.

"The Management of the LEC is aware of the vital role these institutions play in molding the minds of Liberians, both academically and spiritually and recognizes the challenges faced by these institutions due to the lack of cheap and reliable electricity," the release said.

The release said the provision of electricity to these institutions would further enhance their capacity to respond to the education and religious needs of the populace.

"Already, several religious and academic institutions have been connected. The Management of the LEC is encouraging all academic and religious institutions within the network area wishing to be connected to the national grid to visit the LEC Head Office at waterside beginning Monday, May 8, 2017," the release concluded.