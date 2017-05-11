Liberia: W/Bank Group Launches Country Diagnostics

The Systematic Country Diagnostics (SCD) consultation, which is geared towards addressing the constraints and pathways for achieving the twin goals of eradicating extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, has been launched.

The SCD was launched Tuesday, May 9, 2017 by the World Bank Group Liberia's office. SCD as it is referred to, looks at a range of issues in a particular country, and seeks to identify barriers to opportunities for sustainable poverty reduction and shared prosperity.

According to the World Bank Liberia Country Manager, Madam Larisa Leshchenko, the consultation aims to receive feedback from variety of stakeholders to improve and streamline the SCD process.

She explained that the achievement and recommendation process of the SCD will assist the bank in formulating its Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

Madam Leshchenko, who briefed the media on the outcome of the recent World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings in Washington DC, said the CPF will be built on the availability of resources and will also guide the bank's engagement with Liberia over the next five to seven years.

According to her, inputs from partners of the bank will help identify problems affecting growth and contributing to poverty in the country.

"So for each country, the World Bank group is doing this diagnostics to identify the major constraints that do not allow having a good progress towards these goals.

Commenting further on the outcome of the recent World Bank and IMF meetings, Leshchenko said the bank has good news for fragile and conflict affected states in Africa.