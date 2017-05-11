South Africa: Escaped Kruger Park Lion Could Be 'Anywhere'

A missing lion which escaped with four others from the Kruger National Park on Monday can be anywhere, SANParks said on Thursday.

This after four of the five missing lions was located and captured around 60km from Mananga near the border with Swaziland.

"The lion is still out there, he could be anywhere. There has been no sighting of him," South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson William Mabasa told News24.

"It could be back in the park [Kruger National Park]; nobody has seen it."

Mashaba called on members of the public to assist authorities to locate the lion.

Report any sighting of the lion on 0800 10111, 076 801 9679 or 013 735 0197, he said.

Traveller24 reported that the lions are believed to have left the park after they were forced out by a larger pride of lions.

No injuries have been reported. Police investigations are still underway.

Source: News24