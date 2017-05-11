11 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Escaped Kruger Park Lion Could Be 'Anywhere'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: KevinMcG/Stock.xchng
(file photo).

A missing lion which escaped with four others from the Kruger National Park on Monday can be anywhere, SANParks said on Thursday.

This after four of the five missing lions was located and captured around 60km from Mananga near the border with Swaziland.

"The lion is still out there, he could be anywhere. There has been no sighting of him," South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson William Mabasa told News24.

"It could be back in the park [Kruger National Park]; nobody has seen it."

Mashaba called on members of the public to assist authorities to locate the lion.

Report any sighting of the lion on 0800 10111, 076 801 9679 or 013 735 0197, he said.

Traveller24 reported that the lions are believed to have left the park after they were forced out by a larger pride of lions.

No injuries have been reported. Police investigations are still underway.

Source: News24

South Africa

Transport Minister Defends Talking Politics At Children's Funerals

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says there was nothing wrong with him criticising former president FW de Klerk at the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.