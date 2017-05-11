Liberia: National Housing Authority Purchases Land to Relocate West Point

Monrovia — The National Housing Authority along with partners have started the clearing a 12.5 acres of land for the construction of a 108 housing units for residents of West Points that were recently affected by the erosion.

Over 200 residents of slum community were affected by the sea erosion something that led to many of them homeless.

At a formal program, Deputy Managing Director, Technical services of National Housing Authority Gyude W. Allison thanked the victims for their patience exhibited in the absence of a home.

"I will like to thank the victims of the sea erosion for their patience, they been patience with us, NHA, the government and All of the players that supposed to participate in this construction process."

"We started the construction of approximately one mile road from the main point to the road that come in this community. We have procured about 12.5 acres of land, for the construction of the first one hundred and eight units," he said.

Allison disclosed that the 108 units will be fifty four duplexes, in other words the duplex will be two units per duplex, two bedrooms, living room, front and back porch, and one bath room to address the sanitation issue.

"Construction is expected to start in about two weeks' time, from this moment, because the first and foremost thing is to get the road path to where we expect to construct."

He added that NHA is using 9 Liberians construction companies, adding that the cost of the project is approximately US$18.00.

Also speaking acting commissioner of West Point Rev. Demore Moore said he was glad on the pending project as it will ease the tension of many victims who are currently squatting with their friends and families.

"We love the condition in which the NHA is working, as a construction team from the government, the people of west point hardly appreciates the initiative for rescuing vulnerable people, especially those of West Point, we thanked the government of Liberia for the project and I hope it yields fruit," he said

At the same Liberia Refugee Repatriation Commission Field Supervisor Stephen B. Scott said - "What is about to take place is for the people of west point, it is important and we want to say thanks to the government of Liberia, President Sirleaf for taking this bold step in seeing her people relocated in dignity."

"I want to say peacefully to the people of west point, in everything you have to be patient, and give time because it involves resources and planning, now that we have seen ourselves where we are shows that our patience weren't in vain, so I want to say thanks to Madam Sirleaf and the NHA for the initiative thus far and we hope everything is done."

For Yawsa S. Johnson, head of the Campaigner Disaster Victims Association appreciated the Government and partners for the project.

"We say thanks for this homes that you are about to build, we are very grateful, and currently there is still sea erosion taking over the township of West Point, and we are happy to the government and Madam Sirleaf."