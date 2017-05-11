Liberia: George Weah Speaks Against Stigmatizing CDC Members

Monrovia — The political leader of opposition group Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has warned the public against stigmatizing individuals because of their political affiliation.

Weah told a gathering at the Headquarters of the Coalition in Congo Town Wednesday, that the act of stigmatizing individuals because of their party affiliation is troubling.

"I want to inform all our citizens across Liberia that we have a constitutional right to go where we want to, don't see us as CDC members, see us as Liberians that make a decision that would carry us far. Don't go against us," Weah said

He said there are some people currently working in public sectors who are unable to display their political party's membership due to fear of being dismissed.

Senator Weah termed as troubling for Liberians to be threatened with job dismissal at public bureaus all because of their choice of political party membership.

Weah placed specific reference to members of the Coalition for Democratic Change, whom he said are being victimized due to their membership with the alliance.

This, he noted, is resulting in members of the group shying away from political rallies for the sake of protecting their jobs.

"I asked a question the other day, why CDCians can hide their party identity when they are working in public offices."

"Members of CDC who work in public bureaus are afraid to display their party's identity because sometimes they would be sacked," Weah opined.

Weah wants Liberians working in public sectors to be given the opportunity to affiliate freely with political institutions of their choice.

This, the Coalition leader believes, would demonstrate a clear practice of democracy in the Liberian political arena.

He stressed the importance for members of various political parties in Liberia to engage in constructive discussions with each other despite working with public bureaus.

"It does not matter what party you affiliate with, we should be able to discuss our parties with other partisans in order to share counter views," he said.

The CDC Political leader wants Liberians to refrain from such behavior and put the interest of their country first, saying "Unity Partisans can work in my office, the fact that they are Unity Partisans, they remains Liberians."

According to him, practicing such tendencies would demonstrate the beauty of political democracy in Liberia which his style of leadership speaks to.

Weah, who is serving as a Senator in Liberia's highly populated County, Montserrado assures Liberian of providing them the change to affiliate freely with political parties of their choice.

"The time will come that we would practice that politics in Liberia where you would be free under our regime to discuss your party wherever you are," Weah intoned.

He was speaking when the former Treasurer of one of the country's opposition political party, Liberty Party, Nuwoe Scott officially join the Coalition.

Weah said Scott decision to join the party is in fulfillment of commitment made by her three years ago during a conversation the two of them had.

"I know when you were coming here they told you don't trust the coalition and don't trust Ambassador Weah, if anyone would not be trusted in this country, I should be trusted."

"Welcome to the Coalition for Democratic Change and May God bless you so that you would be able to perform your duties," Weah asserted.

The Montserrado County Senator further assured partisan Scott of his support to contest the district seat of Montserrado County District Four.

Declaring her membership to the Coalition for Democratic Change, Nuwoe Scott termed her move as a history making.

"I am excited and overwhelmed because Nuwoe is a force to reconcile with."

"CDC has made me proud today and have shown the entire female populace of Liberia that they respect us," Scott averred.

Scott who served as Treasurer for the Liberty Party resigned from the party Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Scott believed her resignation would have a negative effect on the Liberty Party which she said considered her irrelevant.

She cautioned Liberian women against giving credence to things that would serve as hindrance to their goals.

"Yesterday when Nuwoe Scott resigned the whole country was shaken and those who thought she was irrelevant are beginning to have the side-effect today."

"Finally I am telling Liberians that I am a bona fide member of the CDC," Scott said.