Liberia: Rep. Biney Rallies Support for Jewel Taylor Among Lofa County Women

Monrovia — The Chairman of the National Patriotic Party and National Secretary General of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Representative James Biney had cautions women of Lofa County to try their daughter which is Senator Jewell Howard Taylor since in fact for him their son Vice President Joseph Boakai has failed them.

Lofa County seems to be a beacon of hope for both the Vice President Boakai and Senator Taylor whose happen to be the vice running mate to the CDC Standard Bearer George Weah.

Addressing women from Lofa County under the banner of "friends of Jewell in Lofa" Sunday at the resident of Lofa County district five Representative Moses Kollie in the Bardnesville 1603 community, Representative Biney said with the abundant of resources in the country under the Unity Party-led government for almost 12 years Liberia is still among the poorest countries in the world.

Rep. Biney added: "I am from the far-rest County from Monrovia which is Maryland. Over the last 12 years every time the raining season comes those of us from the Southeast we cannot access Maryland."

"I thought Maryland County was worst until I went to Vahum in Lofa County, then I said even though raining season it can take us one week to go to Maryland on the road our own is better than Vahum."

He added: "And so if you who have son and daughter in the race and if you have to try the son for 12 years and you did not get the results, sometimes it better you try the daughter", the Maryland County Representative said.

Although the CDC vice Standard Bearer is a Senator of Bong County her late mother Nora Mammie Howard home, her strong tie with people from Lofa County, the home of her late father Moses Y. Howard seems to be a plus for the CDC in this year election.

According to Maryland Representative the election is going to be about two things something he says is the more of the same failed 12 years and a change. He added that the act of voting for one party over and over will destroy the fragile democracy.

"If all of us in this country are happy with the way this country has been run then you are going on the Unity Party side."

"But if you think this country deserve better and we need a change then you are on the CDC side", the Maryland Representative said.

Also speaking, a resident from Foya Lofa County Cecelia Hali who hailed the CDC Vice running mate says they the Kissi people in are the aunties of the entire Lofa County.

She said: "What so ever I tell the people to do they will do it. We are going to take you everywhere in Lofa County not by our strength but by the grace of God. You being a woman we are on your side."