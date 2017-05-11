Liberia: NCCC President Presses for Science to Be Taught in All Schools

The President of the Nimba County Community College Dr. Yah Gonway Gono has stressed the importance of science education in all schools in the country.

Speaking to reporters recently in Nimba, Dr. Gono pointed out that the establishment and enforcement of laws that will make that happen will motivate students to develop interest in the sciences.

According to her, learning sciences will see Liberian students creating, making and inventing things that could be sold in the country and save millions of dollars on import from other countries.

Dr. Gono said science education will also help boost the country's economy so that when young Liberians focus on science, they will be able to establish factories and industries that will see more jobs being created, especially for the youth population.

She said some of the ways this vision can be actualized is to increase awareness on the importance of learning and teaching science; begin the teaching of science to kids at early ages and invest more to procure materials needed to boost the teaching of the subjects and setting up science laboratories at every institution in the country.

Further, Dr. Gono, however, vowed to lobby with lawmakers, Ministry of Education and Liberia Association of Universities and Colleges to introduce a bill seeking to promote and enforce the teaching of science courses at every level of the country's educational system which will motivate students to develop interest in the sciences. She said this law will see the sciences being taught at every institution of learning from elementary to college levels with serious attention.