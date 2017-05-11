11 May 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: NCCC President Presses for Science to Be Taught in All Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of the Nimba County Community College Dr. Yah Gonway Gono has stressed the importance of science education in all schools in the country.

Speaking to reporters recently in Nimba, Dr. Gono pointed out that the establishment and enforcement of laws that will make that happen will motivate students to develop interest in the sciences.

According to her, learning sciences will see Liberian students creating, making and inventing things that could be sold in the country and save millions of dollars on import from other countries.

Dr. Gono said science education will also help boost the country's economy so that when young Liberians focus on science, they will be able to establish factories and industries that will see more jobs being created, especially for the youth population.

She said some of the ways this vision can be actualized is to increase awareness on the importance of learning and teaching science; begin the teaching of science to kids at early ages and invest more to procure materials needed to boost the teaching of the subjects and setting up science laboratories at every institution in the country.

Further, Dr. Gono, however, vowed to lobby with lawmakers, Ministry of Education and Liberia Association of Universities and Colleges to introduce a bill seeking to promote and enforce the teaching of science courses at every level of the country's educational system which will motivate students to develop interest in the sciences. She said this law will see the sciences being taught at every institution of learning from elementary to college levels with serious attention.

Liberia

Charlyne Taylor Deserves a Chance - but Not On Her Father's Dubious, and Wicked Humanitarian Deeds

CHARLYNE TAYLOR, DAUGHTER of former Liberian President, Charles McArthur Dakpannah Ghankay Taylor, sent our comment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.