11 May 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: NCCC Ends Science Career Fair

Tagged:

Related Topics

In pursuit of high academic excellence, the Nimba County Community College (NCCC) over the weekend ended its 4th annual career fair and science symposium in the county.

The career fair brought together hundreds of students from the college and other high schools across the county who were taken on a guarded tour as various careers were explained to them by the college authorities.

The event which was held on May 5th and 6th 2017 also brought together special guests and experts from various professional backgrounds to share their experiences and the importance of choosing a particular career.

Speaking at the start of the symposium, the President of the college, Dr. Yar Gonway Gono, said the fair is an annual ceremony intended to give students the opportunity to listen to experts from different professions as means of motivating them in pursuing their own careers.

She emphasized that the NCCC is committed to providing quality education to the growing number of students in Nimba County and Liberia with specific focus on the science programs.

Also speaking, the chairman of the NCCC Board of Trustee, Post and Telecommunications, Minister, Dr. Frederick Norkeh lauded the student community for forming part of this year's science fair and urged them to remain focus with the education especially those who have interest in learning the sciences.

At the same time, the vice president for academic affairs at the college, Madam Daiba Tozay said the science symposium and quizzing competition is intended to introduce high school students to various careers in the sciences.

Liberia

Charlyne Taylor Deserves a Chance - but Not On Her Father's Dubious, and Wicked Humanitarian Deeds

CHARLYNE TAYLOR, DAUGHTER of former Liberian President, Charles McArthur Dakpannah Ghankay Taylor, sent our comment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.