Liberia: NCCC Ends Science Career Fair

In pursuit of high academic excellence, the Nimba County Community College (NCCC) over the weekend ended its 4th annual career fair and science symposium in the county.

The career fair brought together hundreds of students from the college and other high schools across the county who were taken on a guarded tour as various careers were explained to them by the college authorities.

The event which was held on May 5th and 6th 2017 also brought together special guests and experts from various professional backgrounds to share their experiences and the importance of choosing a particular career.

Speaking at the start of the symposium, the President of the college, Dr. Yar Gonway Gono, said the fair is an annual ceremony intended to give students the opportunity to listen to experts from different professions as means of motivating them in pursuing their own careers.

She emphasized that the NCCC is committed to providing quality education to the growing number of students in Nimba County and Liberia with specific focus on the science programs.

Also speaking, the chairman of the NCCC Board of Trustee, Post and Telecommunications, Minister, Dr. Frederick Norkeh lauded the student community for forming part of this year's science fair and urged them to remain focus with the education especially those who have interest in learning the sciences.

At the same time, the vice president for academic affairs at the college, Madam Daiba Tozay said the science symposium and quizzing competition is intended to introduce high school students to various careers in the sciences.