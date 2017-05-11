Liberia: Cllr. Kruah Pre-Election Activities Get Big Boost

Citizens including chiefs, elders, women and youth groups have overwhelmingly endorsed the candidacy of Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr., for representative for electoral district nine in lower Nimba County.

On Saturday May 6, 2017, over 500 people in Doe chiefdom in district nine in Nimba County endorsed the veteran lawyer over 11 other aspirants. The 11 other aspirants had earlier expressed desires to contest the representative position in district #9.

Those aspirants that were rejected by the people in the district included Dr. Michael Slewon, Miss Chris Joe, Mr. Emmanuel Zorleh and Mr. Shadrack Sehkpor. Before the final decision was reached, four other aspirants had earlier pledged their individual support to the camp of the veteran and learned lawyer. Those who earlier supported and later withdrew their support before the citizens of the district were a former representative of the 52nd legislature, Hon. Edwin Gaye, Mr. G. Dan Sherman, Mr. Rufus Kekeh, and Mr. George D. Mensahn.

The occasion was attended by more than 500 elders, women and youth groups that represented all the towns and villages in the Doe chiefdom in district 9 in lower Nimba County.

Many of the women, elders and youth spoken to said they preferred Cllr. Kruah to all of the aspirants opting to represent the district in the upcoming 2017 general and presidential elections.

According to one of the chiefs, he indicated that Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah is best suited over all the other candidates because he has the charisma to lead as exemplified by his astute leadership role he has exhibited over the years especially in providing legal assistance to the poor.

"He stood by us when our properties were being damaged in the name of a so-called development initiative," the chief said. The lawyer is a well learned, experienced individual who has served with diligence and commitment to the state and its people and as such, he is the best suited candidate for district. Cllr. Kruah continues to serve the people of Nimba County on legal issues on a pro bono basis.

In his acceptance speech, Cllr. Kruah promised to work with the people of Gbi-Doru, Yarwein-Mehsonnoh and Doe chiefdom in lower Nimba County. He further informed the local residents that he will review the status of those major cities within the district and those that meet the criteria will become cities to be manned by a city mayor, he will advocate for such to be so; and those cities that will meet the criteria to becoming a township to be managed by a township commissioner. He also promised to work to have these legally done through the appropriate legislation.

In conclusion, he told the citizens that the need for government to prioritize farm or feeder roads to help the farmers and local residents. "We will prioritize feeder roads to help our people to bring their produce to the market will be arranged by engaging government functionaries to provide funding to ensure the implementation through budgetary appropriations for these projects," he added.

According to sources, after the decision of the citizens Dr. Slawon, nearly in tears of frustration, angrily drove to Zuah Town and attempted to fight rwo of the elders, Wonmlah and Joseph T.K. Vonleh, but he was stopped by the citizens while raining insults at the elders.

The citizens' meeting was conducted under the auspices of the gavel of the elder council headed by elders James Darh Kleekpo, Joseph T.K. Vonleh, James Wormlah, Cooper Dahn, among others. Youth groups, elders and women group from Yarwein-Mehnsonnoh, Gbear Clan and Saclepea graced the occasion.