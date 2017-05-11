Liberia: Chris Joe's Representative Bid Suffers Major Setback in Nimba District 9

The quest for Madam Chris Joe to seek election as representative in Nimba County electoral district #9 has suffered major setback. Madam Joe, according to the chiefs, elders, youth and women groups, is not best suited to participate in the race due to a number of reasons.

Providing some of the reasons, one of the chiefs who preferred anonymity noted that with growing competition to ably represent the people, her ability to push development agenda remains elusive.

He added that while it is true that she is a local businesswoman the issue of administering the affairs of the district on the national level is questionable especially when experience counts.

"Is she able to adequately represent the interest of the people of district in the midst of growing competition and lobbying at the Capitol Building in Monrovia when she is just a mere high school graduate? Can she adequately compete with Representative Matonakay Tingban, Dr. Johnson Gweikolo, so, I think Cllr. Kruah can surely match them in terms of profession and experience," the chief said.

Several citizens, who were in high spirit for Cllr. Cooper Kruah, advised Madam Joe to wait for her time as the current situation dictates that an experience and legal minded person is preferred for now.

According to the chief, Miss Joe is popularly known for a dancing Glawah, a local traditional dance that is marked by dancing and drinking. Those aspirants that were rejected by the people in the district included Dr. Michael Slewon, Miss Chris Joe, Mr. Emmanuel Zorleh and Mr. Shadrack Sehkportay.