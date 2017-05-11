Liberia: Over 400 Liberian Pastors to Receive Free Massive Christian Training Soon

Over four hundred Liberian pastors from various churches across the country are expected to be trained and certificated by one of the world's outstanding bishops and a church planner Wale Babatunde, a UK-based clergyman.

The disclosure was made Wednesday May 10, 2017 by Amu Q. Roberts, senior pastor of the World Harvest Christian Center located in the Soul Clinic community in Paynesville.

Speaking to reporters at the church's edifice, Pastor Roberts disclosed that Bishop Babatunde as the founder of the World Harvest Christian Center Ministries Worldwide will arrive in Liberia on the 15th of May 2017.

According him, this is the third time that Bishop Babatunde is coming to Liberia, adding that each time the bishop visit Liberia church leaders from various churches usually benefit from several Christian trainings and church planning methodology.

He added that Bishop Wale Babatunde, is a seasoned man of The Gospel, and has a unique Prophetic Grace that has made him a distinctive voice which has enable him to speak to government heads around the World on varied national issues.

Pastor Roberts further narrated that the ministry of Bishop Wale Babatunde, has been featured on several media institutions around the globe and he has served as an adviser to politicians, mentor to sports men and women.

The senior Pastor of the World Harvest Christian Center in Paynesville also disclosed that Bishop Babatunde is an educator, church planner, revelation teacher, best-selling author, publisher, entrepreneur and a highly sought after conference speaker in political, business and educational forum.

Speaking further on the profile of the great man of God from the UK Pastor Roberts stressed that Bishop Wale Babatunde oversees a network of churches and provides apostolic oversight to many ministers and ministries in several parts of the World.

At the same time Pastor Roberts, has attributed the many challenges faced by church leaders in Liberia to the lack of training something he noted that is cardinal to the survivability of churches in Liberia and the world at large.

He used the occasion to call on various church leaders across the country to take advantage of the training by the UK based man of God that is partly free of charge at the World Harvest Christian center in Soul Paynesville, adding that the training will assist church leaders in making the ministries of Christ on earth a vivacious one in post conflict Liberia.

According to Pastor Amu Q. Roberts the bishop will conduct the training session in morning hours from May 17 - 19, 2017 beginning at 9:00 each morning and in the evening host a revival, adding that going to the revival will be rewarding as the man of God who is filled with the Holy Spirit will be laying hands on the sick. Pastor Roberts further told reporters that Bishop Babatunde seven days visit to Liberia will be climaxed by his confirmation as general overseer of the world Harvest Christian Center Ministries Liberia chapter.

Pastor Roberts concluded by saying that the churches of today are faced with economic crisis, Social and moral breakdown has become the order of the day, Demonic attacks are eminent in every corners of our society.