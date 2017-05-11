Ghana: Chinese Ambassador Calls On Information Minister

press release

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Sun Baohong, has assured the Government of Ghana of that country's commitment to the strengthening of bilateral relations between Ghana and China.

Her Excellency Ms Baohong noted that Ghana was the second sub-Saharan Africa to establish diplomatic relations with China, the first to receive China and that 5,000 Ghanaian students were, currently, studying in China.

She was speaking during a courtesy call on the Minister for Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid in Accra.

The Ambassador disclosed that a delegation from the New Patriotic Party, last year, visited China and drew a lot of inspiration from China, through which the party modified its campaign strategy such as the "One District, One Factory" and the "One Village One Dam" programmes.

Mr Abdul-Hamid underscored the importance of China's participation in Ghana's economy, adding that China was a great example of how a modern economy should look like and that China would certainly be important for Ghana in how China modeled her economy and financial progress.

He urged the Ambassador to engage her citizens who had been in the news for the wrong reason and get them to obey the laws of Ghana to improve on the relationship being built.

Mr Abdul-Hamid said it did not speak well of the two countries when each other's property and natural resources were vandalized, and that there was the need to educate the citizens of both countries about the consequences of environmental degradation.

He disclosed that China had invited Ghana to attend a digitization conference in China, describing the invitation as very important because of the International Telecommunication Union's requirement that all countries should switch from analogue to digital technology from September this year.

He expressed regret that Ghana was not likely to meet the deadline, adding, however, that all countries were expected to comply with the ITU request latest by 2020.

Source: ISD (Faith Junko Edison)