Nigeria: Fayose Berates DSS Over Ifeanyi Ubah's Detention

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has condemned the arrest and detention of the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Fayose described the DSS' claim that it arrested and detained Ubah for inciting members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union to stop lifting petroleum products so as to cripple the economy and cause untold hardship to Nigerians as "nonsensical."

In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said arresting and detaining Ifeanyi Ubah for economic sabotage was a sad reminder of President Muhammadu Buhari's military regime.