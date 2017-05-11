Namibia: Reimplantation Surgery

column

MARIA-MAGDELENA was lucky that she got to the hospital in time for her hand to be saved after she was hacked with a panga.

Although she suffered major blood loss due to severe bleeding, her hand was reattached successfully.

Replantation is the surgical reattachment of a body part, most commonly a finger, hand or arm, that has been completely cut from a person's body.

The Namibian could not talk to Maria-Magdelena, but was able to speak to her doctor, a plastic surgeon at the Ongwediva Medi-Park Clinic, Dr Sonia Pandey.

"It looked bad that even she herself could not believe that she could use her hand again. In other cases, some people are not that lucky. When a patient gets an injury like that, make sure you act promptly and get to the hospital within four to five hours after the accident. The severed body part like a finger, hand or foot must be wrapped in a clean plastic bag, and kept in an ice bag or box," Pandey said.

She said the part must not be put directly in ice but in a clean bag, and the bag must be put in ice.

Pandey said the surgery involved the reattachment of blood vessels, nerves, the divided bones and the skin.

"This process is very delicate, because I must ensure the survival of the detached part, like to restore blood circulation through or by reconnecting the arteries. The oxygen has to go to the dying tissue or body part. And if a patient takes long to get to a hospital, it makes the surgery more difficult to reconnect the blood vessels," she explained.

She said after surgery, Maria-Magdelena's hand started healing within months, but the nerves needed about a year.

This process depends on the severity of the injury.

Pandey added that the patient must undergo delicate physiotherapy for a few months until she regains the maximum use of the restored hand.

WHEN AMPUTATION OCCURS

Proper care at the primary hospital is critical to successful replantation. In case of a partial or complete amputation or avulsion injury, follow these steps:

Stabilise the patient, apply steady pressure to the stump, and elevate it. Collect all severed tissue, regardless of its condition, and wrap it in damp, saline-soaked gauze, and place it in a plastic bag on top of an ice bath in preparation for the surgeon's arrival.

Successful replantation often depends on using as much original tissue as possible.