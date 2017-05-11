11 May 2017

Gambia: Ex-President Jammeh's Brothers Invited for Questioning

Araba Jammeh, Jalamang Jammeh and Sainey Jammeh all of Kanilai Village and believed to be brothers of ex-President Yahya Jammeh were on Wednesday 10th May 2017, invited by the operatives of the Gambia Police Force for questioning.

Confirming the incident, The Police Public Relations Officer Foday Conta disclosed that the trio are invited to the Police Headquarters for questioning with regards to certain information investigators need to know. "Due to the health condition of Araba Jammeh, he is granted bail and expected to return back for continuation of the questioning," PRO revealed.

According to our sources, the three were first invited at Bwiam police station in Foni Kansala and later were asked to go to Banjul at the Police Headquarters.

by Mariatou Ngum & Momodou Jawo

