Mysterious fire has swept through some shops situated at Craft Center near the Airtel tower in Kasama town center destroying goods worth thousands of kwacha.

It is believed that the fire started from an electric spark but originated from the shop which doesn't have electricity.

Scores of people who rushed to the scene on Wednesday May 10, 2017 found fire fighters in full swing trying to put out the flames at around 18hrs. The DC and the mayor were all present with scores of Kasama residents watching in disbelief.

Mulilansolo ward councillor Aaron Zimba whose shop is among the five affected expressed shock and hoped that the fire could be quenched in good time so that more goods could be saved.

"Am so shocked because the fire is believed to have started from an electric spark but its genesis is from the shop which doesn't have electricity," Zimba said.

The cement in Zimba's shop survived the inferno. By 18:20hrs, fire fighters managed to rescue some goods from less affected shops.