Gambia: Ammren-Gambia Distributes Mosquito Bed Nets to Communities

The African Media and Malaria Research Network (Ammren) The Gambia Chapter recently distributed long lasting insecticide mosquito nets to the community of Bakindik in the North Bank Region.

The move was in commemoration of World Malaria Day.

Addressing the gathering, Momodou Faal, Ammren Gambia country coordinator, said that every year, Ammren through the support of its secretariat in The Gambia celebrates World Malaria Day.

He urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the bed nets, by sleeping under them so as to prevent, reduce malaria cases in the country.

Faal went on to thank the National Malaria Control Programme and HepDo for their support towards Ammren's activities.

He indicated that over the years through the support of Ammren Secretariat and partners, The Gambia network was able to conduct series of activities during World Malaria Day.

He emphasised that the fight against malaria should be everybody's business and thus enjoined all partners to come together to fight this killer disease.

John Gomez, a beneficiary, thanked Ammren-Gambia Chapter for the complimenting government's efforts in the fight against malaria.

He pointed out that for the past years, Ammren-Gambia Chapter has been supporting Gambian communities with mosquito nets, positing that the network is a key partner in the elimination of malaria in the country.

For his part, Pa Njie, the alkalo of the village, described the move as timely and urged other organisations to emulate Ammren.

He assured that his community would make the best use of nets.