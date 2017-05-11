Gambia: Observer Celebrates Silver Jubilee

It's a happy moment at the Observer Company, publisher of the Daily Observer newspaper, as the company, which is the leading and most authoritative newspaper in The Gambia clocks 25.

The Observer, which is a household name in The Gambia media industry, is described by many as a school, where many Gambian journalists passed through. A lot of prominent pen pushers dead or alive passed through Observer and it is still preparing many young people to become professionals in their career as journalists.

As we celebrate the day, staff has this to say:

Pa Modou Mbowe, Managing Director

Our 25th years anniversary is going to start with a face lift for the company to give it another image. Though we are faced with some challenges, the management of Observer will work relentlessly to ensure that the welfare of its staff is improved.

Salary increment, allowances and loans are all plans on the pipeline for my staff.

Momodou Saidy, Editor in Chief

It is a great achievement to surviving the odds for 25 years in this competitive newspaper industry, is quite an achievement. On behalf of the management, we want to sincerely thank the staff of Observer and team of reporters who have been on top of the job without giving up despite the challenges of newspaper journalism.

I seize this opportunity to say bravo to all staff and special thanks to our followers.

Mustapha Bojang, Accountant

Operating a company for 25 is worth celebrating as this is a great achievement. The media which is often referred to as the fourth-estate of government is expected to contribute positively in national development and that is what Observer company has proved to be. I say bravo to the entire team and hope to see the good job continues by the grace of the Almighty Allah.

Modoulamin Sanneh, Production Manager

I have been working with the company for 24 years. We have been struggling and managing with different directors all the time but this doesn't change the competence of the staff.

I commend everyone for a job well done and pray that we live to witness more.

Musa Ndow, Editor

I must first of all thank Allah for the life and the opportunity to be part of those witnessing the 25th anniversary of this great company in The Gambia. Twenty five years is a major milestone for an institution.

Our celebration is not so much a festivity, but a solemn occasion to pause and look back at this twenty-five year journey.

Observer Company is like a school to many Gambian journalists. A lot of prominent pen pushers dead or alive passed through Observer and it is still preparing many young people to become professionals in their career as journalists.

Sheriff Janko, Editor

I would like to congratulate the management and staff of the Daily Observer Company for their hard work in coming out daily in the past 25 years.

Twenty-five years today, the paper continues to grow stronger than ever before, thanks to the dedicated and efficient pool of staff and the encouraging support received from our vast readership. It is important to note that the paper in recent years has carved a niche for itself when it comes to news presentation, approach in our quest to satisfy our vast readership.

Being the flagship newspaper of The Gambia, it has been a university not just for aspiring journalists, but for many Gambians and those that follow Gambian issues. And this, in my view has contributed in no small measure to our ever-growing popularity and since inception, the paper has remained the country's biggest and most widely read news provider in the country.

Mariatou Ngum, Deputy Editor-in-Chief

Alhamdulillah for witnessing the 25th anniversary of this noble company, I will like to congratulate the entire staff of the company, Gambians and non-Gambians both home and abroad for their support, patronage and encouragement.

I will like to thank our readership both home and abroad for taking their precious time to read our stories both online and print.

I therefore pray for Allah's guidance and support and for progress, peace and prosperity not only for the company but the country as a whole. And to the departed souls, I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant them Jannah.

Happy Silver Jubilee celebration to all.

Fatou Sowe, Reporter

Praise be to Allah as we witness the silver jubilee of the Daily Observer Company, the Observer has served as a working place and also as a learning institution in my life. Because it is through this company that I got to be trained as a journalist and I thank Allah for the opportunity and the knowledge.

The performance of staff is excellent, but regardless I would urge all to be more dedicated to maintain the trademark we have in the market. Without staff performance, the company's recognition would not be a reality, so I would like to urge the management to give consideration to the plight of the young staff to help sustain their financial needs. Once this is lacking, one can easily compromise professionalism.

Bekai Njie, Editor

It's been long since I started working with the Daily Observer newspaper. However, it all came out of an infinite passion I had and still have for journalism; and Observer has been a school of journalism in this country for so long now in which some of us have been shaped. Therefore, I want to venture that it's an honour for me to be part of the staff that are fortunate enough to mark the Silver Jubilee of this highly influential newspaper.

Fatou Gassama, Reporter

The Observer has been a school for me, since I joined the company I have gathered a lot of knowledge about journalism and the credit goes to my editors and management as well. My heartfelt gratitude to the management, and I hope for more advancement in the staff welfare.

Aji Fatou Faal-Sonko, Reporter

This is truly an important day of my life, to witness the silver jubilee of my noble institution. I am actually blessed due to the fact that Allah is watching over us to deliver the excellent work we are known for.

My appeal to the management is to continue encouraging their staff and also open doors to the junior reporters as they are the future of the company.

Binta Nyabally, IT department

I pray to the Almighty to always guide and protect the company, Observer is home for all and I wish this stays forever. I am also pleading with the management to bring more opportunities for us and also consider the younger reporters who have been doing very good job for the interest of the company.

Bakary Saidy, Chief Driver

It is important for us to give thanks to Allah for helping our company to maintain standard for 25 years today. I must confess that the entire staff and management of Observer are like a family and this is what keeps the good work.

Hence we are 25, I believe the management will also consider on improving the staff welfare particularly the issue of salaries.

Foday Camara, Chief Security

I want to seize the opportunity to comment the management for the job well done and encouragement of team work. This is the spirit keeping Observer, though we all cannot be promoted at once, but I know the management is looking into the staff affairs and will at a point make us all proud.

Omar Touray, Web Master/ Technician / Graphics Designer

The company is going fine as everyone is doing their responsibilities as expected. I would be proud to say that Observer has maintained its legacy despite the fact that there is a lot of competition from other print media. However, I would also like to challenge the management to encourage the staff to deliver more to expectations.

Michel Jatta, Senior Marketing Officer

I commend the entire staff for the good job, respect and mutual understanding. It would be good if we have more in-house trainings for staff, this will help to develop our skills to produce quality work. May God be with us always!

Aji Sagar Mbye, Secretary

I have been working for the company for quite a long time, but all I have ever seen is the spirit of team work and tolerance among staff. I hope and pray that this will continue and we live long to celebrate the golden jubilee.

Awa Gassama, Reporter

Working with a media house as unique as Observer is one of the best things in my life. Daily Observer has indeed come a long way but I can definitely say that it has the best environment that has help improve the potential of both the young and old.

Observer cannot be better than this, it is indeed the most talked about, authentic and leading when it comes to delivering news. I urged the management to look into the issues of the junior reporters; they are trying their quota in the improvement of the company. Congratulation to the team @25 .

James Campbell, Assistant Accountant

Observer Company has marked another milestone in the history of the media fraternity of the country. Silver jubilee for us is a great achievement because the company has gone through so many challenges in recent years but thanks to the Almighty for the success.

I would like to encourage the staff to hold on and fight the bad as we endeavour to reach out to the people.

Kawsu Jagne, Store/Purchasing Officer

I wish the company good luck and all the best wishes to everyone who has ever worked with the Observer Company. I also commend the management for making life easy for every staff working for the company.

Francis Carvalho, Chief Printer

I am proud to disclose to you that Observer is still growing and its undeniable that it is the biggest newspaper in The Gambia. We print quality and by extension we also print for other newspapers too. We will receive our new machines very soon and this shows that the company is not only growing by age but also with meaningful developments.

Modou Camara, Chief Binder

I have been working with Observer since its inception in 1992, I could recall working for the first 6 months without salary apart from tips. After that we began to receive D300 as salary. I would say praise be to Allah for getting us to this level

Pa Modou Mbowe is the 15th Managing Director of the Company and from the first to him, they have all done justice to their position and the entire staff. Good luck to the entire staff and management.

Alieu Ceesay, Sports Editor

I am so happy to witness another anniversary of this great newspaper, which continues to serve as a learning centre for many journalists. This is a moment of reflection on how far we have gone and where we need to improve on. It has been a great pleasure working at Daily Observer Newspaper over the past 9 years and I pray that we live to witness many more anniversaries. I urged all staff to keep up the momentum and continue to unite as staff of the same media house.

I wish all staff of Daily Observer a Happy 25th Anniversary!!

Betty Quacoo, Layout Editor

On behalf of the entire Layouting team, we wish the Observer more strength to continue the work of journalism in The Gambia. Its has been a long journey to reach this stage, but we thank God and prayed for more human resources and capacity building to build our future youths of this nation. The team in the Observer family is great and hardworking and we all celebrate today in unity, The Daily Observer Company at 25 today. Bravo to all the staff and happy anniversary once again.

Francis Gomez, Proofreader

Happy birthday Daily Observer for continuous information delivery, which is one of the most essentials things that man depends on for survival. A lot has changed, since I came here as a student, four years ago. May the Almighty God continue to guide the leadership and staff for greater impact.