Gambia: Happy Silver Jubilee Daily Observer

The Daily Observer Company Ltd, Publishers of the Daily Observer Newspaper, is 25 years old today, since the day it first hits the news stand or news market of the country way back in 1992.

The medium at 25 years can boast of achieving a lot in terms of its contribution towards sustainable development of the country in the first republic under Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, the second republic under president Yahya Jammeh and now the third president Adama Barrow.

The medium has been tagged as one of the most leading, authoritative and credible source of news for Gambians and non-alike, as it enjoys wider public readership through daily print and online editions visited and continue to be visited by millions of readers.

It also served as an equal employer compared to any public or private entity in the country, as it provides employment related opportunities for thousands of both Gambians and non, either as active staff member or vendors busy selling newspapers to potential readers thus, generating income for them and their families.

25 years is quite young and represents a lot of hopes and aspirations for its esteem customers, as more value continue to be added to the services it offers on daily basis, in accordance with some of the best practices governing its operations.

The 25 year journey has not been easy, but with commitment, courage and vision, it has come through and would surely survive such future challenges by the grace of Allah, 'The Almighty'

Therefore, once again Happy 25th Anniversary Celebration the country's leading medium of communication trading on slogan "Forward with the Gambia" and many more such celebrations in the future.