Gambia: 'I Paid D90, 000 to the Backway Agent's Mother'

A onetime irregular -Backway- migrant's brother Tuesday told the Banjul Magistrates' Court that he paid D90, 000 on behalf of his brother to one Oumie Jaiteh, who is defending herself in court alongside her son, Sankung Janneh; an irregular migration agent in Libya and his girlfriend Mariama Jatta.

Testifying before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie as third prosecution witness in the case, Yusupha Ceesay, a driver residing at Busumbala said he was at home one day when Sankung Janneh called him on his mobile phone. "He asked me whether I have anyone who was travelling to Italy and I told him yes and that was my younger brother."

He said Mr. Jaiteh then informed him that his brother, Seedi -who testified as second prosecution witness- was kidnapped and an amount of D90, 000 should be paid for his release. "I laughed and asked him how I was supposed to get that money, because I sold my land when my brother was travelling. It was on a Thursday but Sankung told me if I don't pay the money by Friday, he will kill my brother," the witness said.

He explained that when he enquired about his brother, Sankung told him that he was praying and when he called back; his brother was crying on the phone that if the money is not paid, he will be killed. "I told my brother to give the phone to Sankung and I asked him where I should pay the money. He asked me to pay it to the first accused, Mariama Jatta's account at Access Bank."

The witness said he told Sankung that it was late and that he should be given time to do it the next day but Sankung insisted and gave him his mother's phone number to deposit the money. He said when he called the phone number, the second accused, Oumie Jaiteh told him that she was residing at Kanifing Estate and he took a town trip and went there.

He said when he met the second accused, he call Sankung and put the phone on loud speaker and gave it to his mother and also spoke with his brother. "I gave the money in CFA currency and when the second accused tells that to Sankung, he -Sankung- asked her to return the money to me to change it into Dalasi. I appealed with Sankung to forgive me and release my brother and promised him that I will come and change the money into dalasi the following day."

According to him, the following day, he and Sankung's sister went to change the CFA currency into Dalasi, which was confirmed by the sister. He said when he reached home later in the day, he called his brother but he told him that Sankung had now taken them upstairs. "About two to three days later, I called but my brother told me they were still in custody."

During cross-examination, the witness said he never travelled to Libya and did not know when his brother was arrested. He said he never saw or spoke to Sankung prior to his brother's arrest.

The witness maintained not knowing Sankung but said he paid the money through the second accused who confirmed to him that she was Sankung's mother.