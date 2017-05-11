Gambia: Drug Suspect Says Witness Only Intends to Trouble Him

Bakaray Jarju, a first accused person in an alleged conspiracy and drug possession charge against him and two others, last week said at the Sibanor Narcotics Court in Foni that Demba Jallow, who testified as second prosecution witness in the case was only attempting to put him in trouble but knows nothing about the case.

During Mr. Jarju's cross-examination of the witness, Mr. Jallow, who identified himself to the court as a narcotics officer attached at Sibanor police station, Mr. Jarju asked the witness to tell the court what was the quantity of the suspected drugs found in both vehicles, Mr. Jallow said there were five white bags in the tinted Pajero and four in the ash colored vehicle.

Mr. Jarju also asked the witness whether the documents they found in the car during a search when the actual accused persons ran away contains his name and location but the witness said none of the documents contained his name and location. "I put it to you that you just want to put me in trouble but you know nothing about this case because you did not witness it," Mr. Jarju said.

The witness said Mr. Jarju had spent the night at the Sibanor police station on the day he was arrested but Mr. Jarju said the witness was only briefed about the case but knows nothing about it. "I further put it to you that I did not spend the night at the station. I was released by Landing Badjie, the OC of the narcotics department because he knew that I was clean."

When Mr. Jarju asked the witness whether the suspected cannabis was found in his possession, the witness confirmed that it was not found in his possession but in a tinted Pajero and an Ash colored vehicle.

Under trial before Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye, Mr. Jarju was charged alongside Ebrima Ndow and Ousman Dumbuya on allegation of conspiracy to commit an offence and possession of prohibited drug for the purpose of trafficking.