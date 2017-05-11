Gambia: 'The Accused Persons Use Taxi to Sell Cannabis'

A prosecution witness in an alleged prohibited drug possession Tuesday told Bundung Magistrates' Court that Saikou Cham, Alagie Njie and Fansu Dibba Sarjo were using a taxi to sell cannabis around the Brusubi Turntable.

Testifying as third prosecution witness before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, Sarjo Dambelly, a narcotics officer said they received information that Saikou Cham and AlagieNjie usually go around the petrol station at the Brusubi Turntable to sell cannabis.

Prosecutors alleged Mr. Cham, Njie and Dibba of being found in possession of 8kg and 60grams of cannabis sativa on 4th May, 2016 at Brusubi Turntable and trafficking with 8kg and 60grams of prohibited cannabis.

Mr. Dambelly testified that after receiving the information, a team of narcotics officers, led by Modou Baldeh, visited the ground and positioned themselves in different locations. He said in less than two hours, the first and second accused persons -Mr. Cham and Njie- arrived in a taxi that drove and parked at the other end of the turntable and offloaded a plastic bag that was believed to be containing cannabis.

"I decided to approach the taxi but before we could reach, it drove off a bit but I and the second prosecution witness, Ebrima Fatty decided to board the car, claiming that we were going to Senegambia."

According to Mr. Dambelly, when they board the taxi, they introduced themselves to the third accused person, Mr. Dibba, who was the driver and asked about the alleged cannabis, which, he said Mr. Dibba confirmed to them. "We took the car key and went for the first and second accused persons who were with the cannabis," he said.

He said they then contacted other officers at the ground who arrested the first and second accused persons with eight big bundles of suspected cannabis in a black plastic bag. He said during interrogation at the police station, the first accused, Mr. Cham confirmed that he was the owner of the suspected cannabis.

During cross-examination, Mr. Dambelly said at the time of Mr. Cham's confession, the second and third accuseds were already under arrest and there was no independent witness at the time of Mr. Cham's confession.

The matter is adjourned to 23rd May, for hearing.