11 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Kaba Crowned Champion in Kosovo

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Gambia defender Kaba Sambou has won his first professional league title after his Kosovan club KF Trepça'89 were crowned champions on Tuesday.

The versatile Scorpions international and his team secured a 2-0 win at KF Besa Pejë for their fifth consecutive win that enabled them become league champions with three games to spare.

Kaba, a former player of Hawks FC has featured heavily for Trepça'89 since moving to the club in February this year, helping it secure 74 points out of 30 matches.

The 21-year-old and his team will now play in the First qualifying round of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League that gets underway next month.

The former Stade de Mbour loanee is the first Gambian to play in Kosovo, a country that only gained its independence in February 2008.

KF Trepça'89, formed in 1989, are based in Mitrovicë, which is the northern part of Kosovo. They play their matches at the 12,000 capacity Riza Lushta Stadium.

