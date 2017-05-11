Gambia: Lawyer Raises Concern Over Sarjo Barrow's News Presentation

Lawyer C.E. Mene, the defence counsel for the embattled erstwhile Director General of Gambia's defunct National Intelligence Agency, Yankuba Badjie, yesterday raised some issues of concern about the way and manner news presenter, Sarjo Barrow at Star FM, broadcast his client's case.

During yesterday's sitting of the Solo Sandeng alleged murder case involving top former officials of the NIA, lawyer Mene claimed that the evidence that were given in court were being misrepresented in the media and that has been brought to his attention by his client and others that one Sarjo Barrow at Star FM radio has misrepresented the evidence by the second prosecution witness, Omar Bojang.

Immediately after the case was called, Lawyer Mene rose up and expressed his concern but said the defence has no problem with the wider coverage given to the NIA 9 case by the media; but his client has a problem with the 'deliberate misrepresentation' of the evidence that has been led before the court.

He further alleged that Sarjo Barrow's broadcast meant that the second prosecution witness said his client was present when Solo Sandeng was been tortured which, he said is a clear misrepresentation of the witness's evidence in court. "I humbly urge that in as much as the press is free to cover this case, they should do it correctly. If this continues I will be compelled to file a contempt case against the one found wanting."

In reaction, Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara said even though court record is the most relevant thing in the proceedings, it should be noted that the case is still before the court and it should be reported correctly in the media, failure of which may have an effect on the public.

The Deputy Director of Public Prosecution (DDPP) M.B. Abubacarr informed the court that the prosecution is constrained by intervening circumstances. He said the Attorney General is carrying out the reorganization of the conduct of the case which involve other counsels joining or been reassigned to take conduct of the case which requires a study of the case file.

He applied for a two-week adjournment to accommodate the AG's intended reorganization of the case. None of the defence lawyers opposed the application and was granted by the judge and adjourned the matter to 15th May, for mention and 22nd May, for hearing at 12noon.