Gambia: YPM Launches FGM, GBV Hour On Unique FM Basse Station

Young People in the Media (YPM) has launched a new initiative meant to raise more awareness on issues relating to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and Gender Based Violence (GBV) on Unique FM, Basse Branch.

The radio programme was aired on at 3:00 p.m. last Sunday on Unique FM Basse Branch. It attracted numerous audience in Basse and its environs, as more listeners tuned on the radio.

The YPM Children's Hour Radio talk show on FGM and Gender Based Violence, is expected to be followed by another programme at the same time next week on Thursdays and Sundays respectively.

Unique FM Radio Station and The Girls Generation (TGG) supported weekly radio programme, is run by a dynamic group of children and young people, and spearheaded by Young People in the Media (YPM) Basse Cluster.

The show dubbed, "Breakthrough Hour," is part of a six-month initiative that is providing children and young people an opportunity to reach out to communities via the airwaves to discuss and amplify issues as well as captures positive stories and highlight the challenges faced by girls, families and communities in tackling FGM/C and Gender Base Violence with a particular focus to end the practice in a generation.

Abdou Jatta, executive coordinator of YPM said, the programme is run by children and young people between the ages of 11 -17 years.

The radio programme, he went on, will be broadcast twice every week on Thursdays and Sundays respectively between the hours of 4-5 p.m. in English and local languages.

"I believe as young people and children, ending FGM/C and GBV in a generation the quickest, and most effective way is to build a communication bridge amongst ourselves as young people and the wider society, hence Basse has the highest prevalence rate in terms of FGM in the country,".

YPM executive coordinator, who also doubles as member of UNESCO Youth Steering Committee, said as teenagers they also explored other aspects relevant to the lives related to GBV and FGM.

Initiatives like YPM hour's children radio show, he went on, would allow young people to create content that bring honest and authentic feeling concerning children, for children, and created by children.

"It allows listeners to hear directly from children and young people about the issues that matter to them," he said.